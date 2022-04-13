fbpx
type here...

Energia, Giorgetti “Allo studio del governo ulteriori misure”

Redazione Web
Must Read
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Il tema alimenta preoccupazione crescente anche in relazione al protrarsi della situazione di crisi, oltre ai rincari di energia e carburanti registriamo anche aumenti delle materia prime che hanno avuto degli impatti rilevanti. Il governo è intervento ripetutamente per affrontare la situazione, in particolare su energia e gas, le misure previste fino ad ora hanno rappresentato intervento di natura emergenziali che in alcune situazioni non sono sufficienti, tra queste la posizione di quei soggetti che pur non essendo formalmente energivori hanno un consumo elevato con un forte impatto sul costo di produzione, si stanno studiando ulteriori misure compensative di cui si discuterà nelle prossime settimane, immediatamente dopo la risoluzione del Def da parte delle Camere”. Così il ministro dello Sviluppo Economico, Giancarlo Giorgetti, nel corso del Question Time alla Camera, sottolineando come “l’obiettivo del governo è porre in essere ogni misura idonea per salvaguardare il tessuto produttivo nazionale”.
(ITALPRESS).

(Photo credit: agenziafotogramma.it)

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

In evidenza
APERTURARedazione Web -

La speranza sta 4 km più in là… Area di sosta e depositeria, Rando ci riprova

5.000 euro al mese per 10 anni... Nuovo bando e nuove regole: fatte fuori le concorrenti di Zaro e Campotese... Dopo i 4 chilometri capita di tutto

Menu

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

ISCRIVITI ALLA NOSTRA NEWSLETTER

© Il Dispari Quotidiano | Site made in parola.cloud