Energia, Draghi “Intervenire subito, sfida oltre emergenza della guerra”

Redazione Web
Must Read
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “La sfida più urgente è quella dell’energia. L’invasione dell’Ucraina ha aperto un periodo di forte volatilità sul mercato delle materie prime che si è aggiunta ai rincari che già c’erano prima della guerra. Dobbiamo intervenire subito, c’è una sensazione che occorre fare qualcosa di significativo immediatamente”. Lo ha detto il presidente del Consiglio, Mario Draghi, nel corso delle dichiarazioni alla stampa al termine dell’incontro a Villa Madama con gli omologhi di Spagna, Portogallo e Grecia Pedro Sanchez, Antonio Costa e Kryakos Mitsotakis. “Abbiamo reagito con unità e determinazione, ora si deve trovare la stessa unità e determinazione nell’affrontare le nostre crisi, una è quella energetica ma non è l’unica. E’ necessario un approccio comune e misure concrete in tutti gli stati membri”, ha aggiunto. Per Draghi “la sfida dell’energia va oltre l’emergenza della guerra, siamo persuasi nella necessità di procedere in una diversificazione delle fonti del gas naturale e proseguire sull’energia rinnovabile. La sponda sud del Mediterraneo avrà un ruolo fondamentale a beneficio di tutti i membri dell’Ue e una stretta collaborazione tra i nostri paesi è fondamentale”.
(ITALPRESS).

