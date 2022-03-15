fbpx
Energia, Conte: “Investire massicciamente sulle rinnovabili”

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Dobbiamo investire massicciamente sulle rinnovabili, dobbiamo snellire le procedure, la rivoluzione non si può fermare a burocrazia e scartoffie”. Lo ha detto il presidente del Movimento Cinque Stelle, Giuseppe Conte intervenendo al convegno “Transizione energetica: proposte e strumenti per rilanciare il comparto produttivo”. “Per investire servono certezze e chiarezza di percorsi, questa svolta va fatta oggi” ha aggiunto “la transizione ha dei costi, ma questi costi vanno programmati, se accelerata porta nuova occupazione e risoluzione dei problemi emergenziali anticipatamente”. Conte ha ricordato che noi abbiamo promosso una sorta di energy recovery fund e su questo abbiamo maturato un certo konw how”.
(ITALPRESS).

