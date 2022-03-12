fbpx
Energia, Cingolani “Gli Stati dovrebbero collaborare di più”

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Da decenni vediamo storture in molti aspetti del mercato, gli Stati devono collaborare di più. Le realtà di partenza di ciascuno Stato non sono uguali, in Italia abbiamo un energy mix monocromatico, gas al più del 90% importato e un pò di rinnovabili che dobbiamo far crescere urgentemente. Già questo rende un accordo europeo complicato”. Così Roberto Cingolani, ministro della Transizione ecologica, intervenuto a Rainews24. “Abbiamo tutti i piani di emergenza pronti, come il buon padre di famiglia bisogna sapere come affrontarli. Non abbiamo mai avuto così tanto gas, solo che lo paghiamo tantissimo. Quattro settimane fa il problema era ridurre i prezzi, ora la paura è che si possano interrompere le forniture – ha aggiunto -. Stiamo mettendo in sicurezza la diversificazione, abbiamo già dei preaccordi che ci garantiscono che avremo forniture in larga misura a compensare quella russa”.
(ITALPRESS).

