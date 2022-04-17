fbpx
type here...

Edicola. Non basta il cuore

Redazione Extra
Must Read

L’Ischia stecca con il Napoli United: solo pari al Mazzella

Il Real Forio perde, ora si gioca tutto con la Maddalonese

Pasqua di speranza, pace e futuro nei messaggi dei sindaci dell’isola

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

In evidenza
APERTURARedazione Web -

Stani Verde: «Il guaio Romis era prevedibile ed è colpa di Del Deo»

Il consigliere di minoranza ricorda i retroscena: «Amministratori e tecnici continuavano a sostenere che tutto andava bene». Nonostante gli esposti nulla è stato fatto per chiarire i dubbi sulla gestione della gara d’appalto

Menu

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

ISCRIVITI ALLA NOSTRA NEWSLETTER

© Il Dispari Quotidiano | Site made in parola.cloud