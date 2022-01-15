Edicola. Maria Grazia Di Scala: “Dionigi non dorma sonni tranquilli. Il malcontento é tanto”

fbpx
Maria Grazia Di Scala: "Dionigi non dorma sonni tranquilli. Il malcontento é tanto"

Redazione Extra
Maria Grazia Di Scala: “Dionigi non dorma sonni tranquilli. Il malcontento é tanto”

Beverello 2022. La porta su Ischia tra lavori in corso e incognite

Covid. Quarantena light. Cambiano le regole

Venite…Adoremus. il concerto di Natale del convento di S. Antonio

Green pass, trasporti marittimi tra maleducazione e buonsenso

"All'imbarco della SNAV l'operatore preposto alla verifica dei Green Pass non riusciva a leggere il mio Green Pass, ha chiamato prontamente il comandante, il quale senza ascoltarci ci ha fatte allontanare, proibendoci di salire sulla nave. La situazione è stata molto dolorosa ed umiliante in quanto dovevamo affrontare un viaggio di oltre 1000 km."

