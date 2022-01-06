fbpx
Edicola. Hub: fermate la vergogna

Redazione Extra
Le scene di Ischia sono indegne, immorali e inverosimili.

Trasporti e vaccini: discriminazioni per i marittimi

vie del mare: in Campania 0, in Sicilia mezzo miliardo

Primo raduno di Capodanno dei canoisti per inviare a tutti un “mare di auguri”

APERTURARedazione Web -

Ischia, superati i 1000 positivi. 6 ricoverati e oltre 4000 in quarantena

Sono 1168 positivi al covid sull'isola d'Ischia. E' il numero che emerge dalla somma dei dati della piattaforma Soresa...

