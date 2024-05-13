APERTURA Edicola. Amato Forio Redazione Extra Mag 13, 2024 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestVKWhatsApp {"remix_data":[],"remix_entry_point":"challenges","source_tags":["local"],"origin":"unknown","total_draw_time":0,"total_draw_actions":0,"layers_used":0,"brushes_used":0,"photos_added":0,"total_editor_actions":{},"tools_used":{"addons":17},"is_sticker":false,"edited_since_last_sticker_save":true,"containsFTESticker":false} Gli ultimi articoli Tuta Irace: “Lacco Ameno è un paese diviso fin dentro le famiglie. Ischia ha bisogno del comune unico” Redazione Web - Mag 12, 2024 Basket negato, un esposto contro Stani Verde e Giacomo Pascale Redazione Web - Mag 12, 2024 “Maschio” del Castello Aragonese a rischio crolli, scatta l’ordinanza! Redazione Web - Mag 11, 2024 Traffico e trasporti, Forio e Serrara chiedono iniziative condivise Redazione Web - Mag 10, 2024 E’ festa al Calise. Il Forio si salva La Romana non fa sconti e l’Ischia é già in vacanza Ruotolo: “Ischia attenta al pericolo “lavatrice”. Occhio a camorra e sfruttamento dei lavoratori” {“remix_data”:[],”remix_entry_point”:”challenges”,”source_tags”:[“local”],”origin”:”unknown”,”total_draw_time”:0,”total_draw_actions”:0,”layers_used”:0,”brushes_used”:0,”photos_added”:0,”total_editor_actions”:{},”tools_used”:{“addons”:17},”is_sticker”:false,”edited_since_last_sticker_save”:true,”containsFTESticker”:false} Iscriviti alla nostra newsletter IL TUO INDIRIZZO DI POSTA ELETTRONICA* Nome Share FacebookTwitterPinterestVKWhatsApp LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Gli ultimi articoli The marvellous Apple Vision Pro |#4WD Redazione Extra - Mag 12, 2024 Serie D. Ischia, ti serve una prova capitale! Round 3 con la Romana per sognare la finale Redazione Web - Mag 12, 2024 Real Forio, è il giorno della verità! Dentro o fuori, col Pomigliano serve tutto Redazione Web - Mag 12, 2024 Francesco Pezzullo: «Ischia terra di nessuno, ora tolleranza zero!» Redazione Web - Mag 12, 2024 Stock images by Depositphotos Iscriviti alla nostra newsletter IL TUO INDIRIZZO DI POSTA ELETTRONICA* Nome