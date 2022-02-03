fbpx
“E’ stata la mano di Dio” di Sorrentino candidato agli Oscar inglesi

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Il film di Paolo Sorrentino “E’ stata la mano di Dio” ha ricevuto due candidature ai British Academy Film Awards, gli Oscar inglesi. La pellicola è candidata per il miglior casting e il miglior film straniero. A ottenere il maggior numero di candidature ai Bafta, 11, è stato Dune di Denis Villeneuve.
