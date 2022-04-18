fbpx
type here...

Dramma per CR7 e Georgina, figlio muore durante il parto

Redazione Web
Must Read
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Dramma per Cristiano Ronaldo e Georgina Rodriguez: la coppia ha perso un figlio durante il parto nel corso del quale è venuta al mondo una bambina. La coppia aspettava due gemelli. “E’ con la nostra più profonda tristezza che annunciamo la morte di nostro figlio. E’ il dolore più grande che ogni genitore possa provare. Solo la nascita della nostra bambina ci dà la forza per vivere questo momento con un pò di speranza e felicità – si legge sui social in una nota firmata Cristiano Ronaldo e Georgina Rodriguez -. Vogliamo ringraziare medici e infermieri per la loro assistenza e supporto. Siamo devastati da questa perdita e chiediamo privacy in questo momento molto duro. Bimbo, sarai il nostro angelo. Noi ti ameremo per sempre”.
(ITALPRESS).

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

In evidenza
APERTURARedazione Web -

L’ultima lezione del Barone al consigliere “ingrato“

Verde publico. Schiaffone da 13 mila euro per Piero Monti. e foto opportunity per il barbiere

Menu

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

ISCRIVITI ALLA NOSTRA NEWSLETTER

© Il Dispari Quotidiano | Site made in parola.cloud