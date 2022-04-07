fbpx
type here...

Draghi vede il premier olandese Rutte “Ferma condanna della strage di civili”

Redazione Web
Must Read
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “L’Italia e i Paesi Bassi sono uniti nel sostegno all’Ucraina e nella difesa dei valori fondanti dell’Unione europea e del legame transatlantico. Ribadiamo la condanna della strage di civili compiuta in questi giorni e chiediamo che si faccia piena luce sui crimini di guerra. Mosca deve risponderne e a Mosca chiediamo di cessare le ostilità”. Così il premier, Mario Draghi dopo l’incontro a Palazzo Chigi con il primo ministro dei Paesi Bassi, Mark Rutte. “La Commissione UE – aggiunge – ha appena annunciato un nuovo pacchetto di sanzioni che l’Italia appoggia. Siamo pronti a compiere i prossimi passi anche sull’energia insieme ai nostri partner europei”.
(ITALPRESS).

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

In evidenza
APERTURARedazione Web -

Monterone vale una “messa”. Lettera aperta al Vescovo Gennaro Pascarella

Gaetano Di Meglio | L’altro ieri, senza peli sulla lingua, abbiamo denunciato quanto sia pericoloso e sbagliato inaugurare questa...

Menu

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

ISCRIVITI ALLA NOSTRA NEWSLETTER

© Il Dispari Quotidiano | Site made in parola.cloud