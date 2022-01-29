fbpx
Draghi “La rielezione di Mattarella splendida notizia per il Paese”

Redazione Web
Must Read
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “La rielezione di Sergio Mattarella alla Presidenza della Repubblica è una splendida notizia per gli italiani. Sono grato al Presidente per la sua scelta di assecondare la fortissima volontà del Parlamento di rieleggerlo per un secondo mandato”. Lo afferma in una nota il premier Mario Draghi.
