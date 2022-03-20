fbpx
type here...

Doppietta Ferrari in Bahrain, Leclerc vince davanti a Sainz

Redazione Web
Must Read
SAKHIR (BAHRAIN) (ITALPRESS) – E’ subito grande Ferrari. Charles Leclerc conquista la vittoria nel Gran Premio del Bahrain di Formula 1, primo appuntamento del calendario. Il pilota della Rossa conquista il successo nell’esordio stagionale, mantenendo la pole position conquistata sabato e riportando il Cavallino a un primo posto che mancava da Singapore 2019 con Vettel. Il monegasco ha preceduto il compagno di squadra spagnolo Carlos Sainz per una doppietta Ferrari sul podio davanti alla Mercedes di Lewis Hamilton, che ha approfittato di un problema occorso a Sergio Perez (Red Bull). Anche l’altra Red Bull di Max Verstappen è costretta al ritiro a due giri dal termine per un problema di affidabilità. La top-5 è completata dalla Mercedes di George Russell e dal sorprendente Kevin Magnussen (quinto in Haas). Sesta posizione per Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo). Da segnalare il ritiro di Pierre Gasly con la sua Alpha Tauri che ha preso fuoco.
(ITALPRESS).

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

In evidenza
APERTURARedazione Web -

De Siano & co contro i Patanari:“No al passaggio dell’Hotel Augusto”

Ida Trofa | De Siano & Co, con una nota intrisa di insinuazioni, ammiccamenti e richiami PEC all’originario fallimento...

Menu

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

ISCRIVITI ALLA NOSTRA NEWSLETTER

© Il Dispari Quotidiano | Site made in parola.cloud