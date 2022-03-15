fbpx
Di Maio: “Trattativa in salita, Putin non vuole la pace”

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Sull’Ucraina la trattativa è “in salita, nonostante le aperture del presidente ucraino”. Lo ha detto il ministro degli Esteri Luigi Di Maio in visita in Moldavia. “Zelensky ha fatto un’apertura molto chiara sia sulla Nato, sia sulla questione territoriale del Donbass e della Crimea, ma Putin sta dimostrando di non volere la pace”.
