Di Maio “Subito dopo Pasqua l’ambasciata sarà operativa a Kiev”

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Passeremo la Pasqua a svolgere le operazioni per riportare l’ambasciatore Zazo lì, subito dopo Pasqua lo vedrete pienamente operativo nell’ambasciata di Kiev. E’ un altro segnale di per dire che siamo vicini alle istituzioni ucraine, vogliamo una soluzione diplomatica e continuiamo a lavorare in tal senso”. Lo ha detto il ministro degli Esteri, Luigi Di Maio, a Radio24.
(ITALPRESS).

(Photo credit: agenziafotogramma.it)

