Di Maio “Riaperta l’ambasciata italiana a Kiev”

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Poco fa ho finito di parlare con l’ambasciatore Zazo, che è arrivato a Kiev, l’ambasciata è stata riaperta e sarà pienamente operativa da lunedì”. Lo annuncia il ministro degli Esteri Luigi Di Maio, a Zapping, su Radio1.
“L’ambasciatore Zazo è sempre rimasto in Ucraina, era a Leopoli, ha raggiunto Kiev dopo un viaggio di 10 ore”, ha proseguito.
(ITALPRESS).

