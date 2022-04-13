fbpx
Di Maio “Con Russia canale sempre aperto, continuiamo il dialogo”

ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Il punto fondamentale su cui bisogna lavorare è la diplomazia, sulla quale bisogna accelerare. L’Ue si deve fare promotrice di una conferenza di pace, che è l’ultimo step di avvicinamento e che passa da dei cessate il fuoco localizzati. Lo stato che sta lavorando di più all’accordo di pace è la Turchia, che per una serie di caratteristiche riesce a parlare con entrambe le parti. Ma anche l’Italia ha un canale aperto con la Russia oltre che avere un canale apertissimo con l’Ucraina”. Così a Rai Radio1, a “Radio Anch’io”, il ministro degli Esteri Luigi Di Maio. “Che ci siano delle parole forti quando ci chiedono di pagare il gas in rubli è chiaro, ma il canale resta aperto e continuiamo ad aver un dialogo aperto – ha aggiunto Di Maio parlando degli scambi accesi avuti nelle scorse settimane con il ministro Lavrov – anche per l’evacuazione degli italiani in Ucraina, c’è stato e continuerà ad esserci”.
(ITALPRESS).

