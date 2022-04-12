fbpx
Curcio “Regioni sotto pressione per i profughi, ipotesi spostamenti”

TORINO (ITALPRESS) – “Ci sono alcune regioni sotto pressione, e sono Lazio, Lombardia, Emilia Romagna e Campania. Arriverà un momento, che non possiamo prevedere, in cui i numeri non si potranno più reggere. Non possiamo escludere che siano necessari degli spostamenti”. Così Fabrizio Curcio, a capo della Protezione Civile, facendo il punto sulla situazione dei profughi ucraini in Piemonte, insieme al governatore Alberto Cirio.
