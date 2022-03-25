fbpx
Csm, Cartabia: “Riforma necessaria e non rinviabile”

ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Quella del CSM “è una riforma necessaria e non procrastinabile. Lo abbiamo tutti ribadito emblematicamente con un lungo e scrosciante applauso in Parlamento quando il Presidente della Repubblica, nel discorso di insediamento rivolto alle Camere, ha sollecitato l’urgenza di questa riforma”. Lo ha detto la ministra della Giustizia, Marta Cartabia, nel suo intervento alla cerimonia di inaugurazione dell’anno giudiziario 2022 del Consiglio Nazionale Forense. “L’impegno a portare a termine questa riforma è volto a rafforzare la credibilità e l’autorevolezza di un organo costituzionale, il cui volto è stato sfregiato da scandali, che hanno contribuito a far perdere la fiducia dei cittadini verso la giustizia e verso la magistratura”, ha spiegato.
(ITALPRESS).

