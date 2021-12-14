fbpx
Crollo Ravanusa, ritrovato corpo ultimo disperso, 9 le vittime

Redazione Web
RAVANUSA (AGRIGENTO) (ITALPRESS) – E’ stato trovato anche l’ultimo cadavere ancora nel palazzo crollato a Ravanusa, in provincia di Arigento. E’ il corpo di Giuseppe Carmina che come quello del padre era dentro il garage. Il bilancio finale è di nove vittime.
(ITALPRESS).

