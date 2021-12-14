fbpx
Crollo a Ravanusa, ritrovato il corpo di uno dei due dispersi

Redazione Web
RAVANUSA (AGRIGENTO) (ITALPRESS) – E’ stato ritrovato dai vigili del fuoco il corpo di Calogero Carmina, uno dei due dispersi dell’esplosione di Ravanusa, nell’Agrigentino. Il cadavere era nel garage del palazzo di quattro piani crollato. Proseguono le ricerche del figlio.
(ITALPRESS).

