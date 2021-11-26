fbpx
Covid, Speranza”Ingresso vietato in Italia da Sudafrica e altri 6 paesi”

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Ho firmato una nuova ordinanza che vieta l’ingresso in Italia a chi negli ultimi 14 giorni è stato in Sudafrica, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambico, Namibia, Eswatini. I nostri scienziati sono al lavoro per studiare la nuova variante B.1.1.529. Nel frattempo seguiamo la strada della massima precauzione”. Queste le parole del Ministro della Salute, Roberto Speranza.
