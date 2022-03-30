fbpx
type here...

Covid, Speranza “Ruolo Cts ha segnato rapporto tra politica e scienza”

Redazione Web
Must Read
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “In questi anni il ruolo del Cts è stato fondamentale, ha segnato un rapporto tra politica e scienza che dobbiamo sapere conservare per il futuro, perchè si è più forti nelle decisioni che si assumono se esse sono basate sull’evidenza scientifica”. A dirlo il ministro della Salute Roberto Speranza a margine dell’ultima riunione del Cts.
“Io credo – aggiunge – che questa sia la linea sulla quale il governo deve continuare ad impegnarsi”.
(ITALPRESS).

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

In evidenza
APERTURARedazione Web -

Rissa tra mamme a Casamicciola. Tafferugli al campo sportivo

I peggiori ultrà, purtroppo, troppo spesso, si confermano i genitori. A Casamicciola Terme, presso il campo sportivo in località...

Menu

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

ISCRIVITI ALLA NOSTRA NEWSLETTER

© Il Dispari Quotidiano | Site made in parola.cloud