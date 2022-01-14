fbpx
Covid, Speranza firma ordinanza su stop misure restrittive per Sudafrica

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Il ministro della Salute, Roberto Speranza, ha firmato una nuova ordinanza che fa cessare le misure restrittive speciali previste per il Sudafrica e i paesi limitrofi. Lo comunica il ministero.
(ITALPRESS).

