fbpx
type here...

Covid, Sileri “Si arriverà a eliminazione del green pass”

Redazione Web
Must Read
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Il green pass “è stata sicuramente una misura estremamente utile. E’ chiaro che a un certo punto va archiviato, non possiamo vivere per sempre col green pass. Piano piano stiamo eliminando i paletti esistenti e si arriverà anche all’eliminazione del green pass. Invito però a fare la terza dose indipendentemente dal green pass”. Così Pierpaolo Sileri, sottosegretario alla Salute, intervenuto ai microfoni di Radio Cusano Campus. Sulla vaccinazione dei bambini “da medico, se ci fosse un vaccino per la fascia sotto i 5 anni io ai miei figli lo farei. E’ sempre meglio che anche i piccoli non si prendano il virus. Esiste un long covid pediatrico, purtroppo ci sono stati bambini in terapia intensiva e anche dei decessi in quella fascia d’età. E’ chiaro – ha aggiunto – che sono numeri esigui, però un bambino morto è sempre un bambino morto. Per la fascia pediatrica per cui il vaccino esiste l’invito è di vaccinarsi perchè questo virus continuerà a circolare ed entrerà di diritto nei virus che ogni anno possono creare problemi, sperando sempre meno gravi”.
(ITALPRESS).

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

In evidenza
APERTURARedazione Web -

Monterone vale una “messa”. Lettera aperta al Vescovo Gennaro Pascarella

Gaetano Di Meglio | L’altro ieri, senza peli sulla lingua, abbiamo denunciato quanto sia pericoloso e sbagliato inaugurare questa...

Menu

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

ISCRIVITI ALLA NOSTRA NEWSLETTER

© Il Dispari Quotidiano | Site made in parola.cloud