fbpx
type here...

Covid, Sileri “Le regole verranno alleggerite presto, valutare i dati”

Redazione Web
Must Read
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Ora il Covid non è una semplice influenza, ma è più vicina a esserlo per chi è vaccinato. Le regole verranno alleggerite. Quando? Credo molto presto, vediamo adesso come andranno i contagi. Oggi con questa nuova variante si può distinguere con più facilità un positivo e un malato. Se sei vaccinato sei più protetto”. Lo ha detto Pierpaolo Sileri, sottosegretario alla Salute, ospite di “Domenica In” su Rai 1.
(ITALPRESS).

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

In evidenza
APERTURARedazione Web -

Il fascino della monnezza. Amca, primo round a Antonio Conte. Lettieri: “Sentenza palesemente sbagliata”

Ida Trofa | Continua la contesa politico-lavorativa nell’ambito della società partecipata AMCA. Il tema caldo a Casamicciola Terme è...

Menu

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Il Dispari Quotidiano | Site made in parola.cloud