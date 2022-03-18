fbpx
type here...

Covid. Real Forio-Frattese rinviata

Redazione Web
Must Read

La gara in programma domenica mattina alle 11.00 al “Calise” tra Real Forio e Frattese è stata rinviata su comunicazione del C.R. Campania. Alcune positività nella squadra nerostellata hanno determinato la mancata disputa dell’incontro

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

In evidenza
APERTURARedazione Web -

La famiglia cerca Vincenzo Costa. Chi ha notizie contatti il 3397895570

Vincenzo Costa, da questa mattina, non dà notizie di se. Ha uno scooter SH bianco e indossava un pantalone...

Menu

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

ISCRIVITI ALLA NOSTRA NEWSLETTER

© Il Dispari Quotidiano | Site made in parola.cloud