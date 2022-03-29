fbpx
Covid, nuovi casi in decisa crescita e 177 decessi

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Sono triplicati rispetto a ieri i casi Covid in Italia, secondo i dati del ministero della Salute. I nuovi contagiati sono 99.457, contro i 30.710 fatti segnare ieri, ma con 660.708 tamponi processati si determina un tasso di positività in leggera crescita al 15%. Aumentano anche i decessi, 177 contro i 95 delle 24 ore precedenti. Crescono gli attualmente positivi a 1.266.647, mentre si registra una significativa crescita dei ricoveri nei reparti ordinari, dove si trovano ricoverati in 9.740 (+246). Stabili i degenti in terapia intensiva 487 con 46 nuovi ingressi. In isolamento domiciliare vi sono 1.256.651 persone. La Lombardia è la prima regione per numero di contagi(12.518), seguita da Campania (11.755) e Lazio (11.430).
(ITALPRESS).

