Covid, Meloni “Il Governo prosegue la con sua strategia fallimentare”

Redazione Web
Must Read
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – «Norme confuse e contraddittorie: famiglie e imprese in ginocchio, studenti che rischiano nuovamente la didattica a distanza. Il governo ha puntato tutto sul Green Pass, ma nulla ha fatto per potenziare i mezzi di trasporto e per mettere in sicurezza le scuole. L’esecutivo, imperterrito, continua con la sua strategia fallimentare e a pagarne il prezzo sono solo gli italiani». Lo scrive su Facebook il presidente di Fratelli d’Italia, Giorgia Meloni.
(ITALPRESS).

