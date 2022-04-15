fbpx
Covid, incidenza in calo

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Scende l’indice di trasmissibilità Rt questa settimana: è pari a 1 rispetto al valore di 1,15 della settimana scorsa. Scende anche l’incidenza dei casi di Covid-19 per 100mila abitanti: da 776 a 717. E’ quanto emerge dal monitoraggio settimanale Iss-ministero della Salute.Il tasso di occupazione in terapia intensiva scende al 4,2% contro il 4,7%. Il tasso di occupazione in aree mediche a livello nazionale sale al 15,6% a fronte del 15,5%.
(ITALPRESS).

