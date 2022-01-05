fbpx
Covid, il Pd chiederà l’obbligo vaccinale in cabina di regia e Cdm

ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Nella cabina di regia di oggi pomeriggio e nel successivo Cdm il Pd ha intenzione di riproporre l’obbligo vaccinale “come via maestra per affrontare il tema della crescita di contagi in corso”. Lo riferiscono fonti del Nazareno. Si tratta, chiariscono, come “l’unico modo, a nostro avviso, per fare chiarezza ed evitare di infilarsi in distinzioni di età o di funzioni che finiscono per essere portatrici più di equivoci che di soluzioni”.
(ITALPRESS).

