Covid, il Governo proroga lo stato di emergenza al 31 marzo 2022

ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Il Consiglio dei ministri ha dato il via libera al decreto che proroga lo stato d’emergenza per il Covid-19 dal 31 dicembre 2021 al 31 marzo 2022.
Fonti di Governo chiariscono che il Cdm non ha approvato alcuna misura che contempli l’obbligo di utilizzare mascherine all’aperto.
