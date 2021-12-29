fbpx
Covid, ieri oltre 619 mila vaccinazioni tra cui 57mila prime dosi

Redazione Web
Must Read
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – La campagna vaccinale nazionale accelera, facendo registrare, nella giornata di ieri oltre 619 mila somministrazioni, dopo le 583 mila di lunedì. In particolare, ieri sono state inoculate 57 mila prime dosi, 34 mila delle quali in favore di bambini di età fra i 5 e gli 11 anni, mentre i richiami hanno superato quota 520 mila. Lo sottolinea in una nota la struttura commissariale all’emergenza coronavirus, guidata dal generale Francesco Paolo Figliuolo.
(ITALPRESS).

