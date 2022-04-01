fbpx
Covid, Costa “Ci sono le condizioni per un’estate senza restrizioni”

Redazione Web
Must Read
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Ci sono sicuramente le condizioni per arrivare a un’estate senza restrizioni. Il grande elemento di novità rispetto allo scorso anno è che oggi abbiamo una platea di oltre il 92% di cittadini che sono protetti dal vaccino, e quindi questo ci permette di affrontare in modo più forte e sereno anche una eventuale situazione più critica nella fase post estiva”. Lo ha detto a ‘Start’, su Sky Tg24, il sottosegretario alla Salute Andrea Costa. “Dobbiamo però rivolgere un appello ai cittadini che devono completare la vaccinazione con la terza dose, perchè è proprio questa – ha aggiunto – che difende dalle conseguenze gravi della malattia. Completarla ci permetterà di essere ancora più forti nell’affrontare le settimane che arriveranno”.
(ITALPRESS).

