Covid, 96.365 nuovi casi e 197 decessi nelle ultime 24 ore

Redazione Web
Must Read
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Secondo i dati del bollettino del ministero della Salute, oggi i nuovi positivi al Covid-19 sono 96.365, rispetto ai 32.573 di ieri. I tamponi processati sono 641.896 che portano il tasso di positività al 15%. Oggi si registrano 197 decessi (ieri erano 119). I guariti sono 71.380 mentre per gli attualmente positivi si registra un incremento di 25.327 unità per un totale di 1.200.607. Per quanto riguarda i ricoveri nei reparti ordinari, sono 8.969 i degenti mentre in terapia intensiva i pazienti sono 455 con 47 nuovi ingressi. In isolamento domiciliare vi sono 1.191.183 persone. La Puglia è la prima regione per numero di contagi (12.007), seguita da Lombardia (11.378) e Lazio (11.172).
(ITALPRESS).

