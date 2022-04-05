fbpx
Covid, 88.173 nuovi casi e 194 decessi in 24 ore

ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Sono 88.173 i nuovi casi di Coronavirus in Italia (ieri 30.630) a fronte di 588.576 tamponi effettuati su un totale di 204.235.935 da inizio emergenza. E’ quanto si legge nel bollettino del Ministero della Salute-Istituto Superiore di Sanità. Nelle ultime 24 ore sono stati 194 i decessi (ieri 125), che portano il totale di vittime da inizio pandemia a 160.103. Con quelli di oggi diventano 14.966.058 i casi totali di Covid in Italia. Attualmente i positivi sono 1.274.388 (+83), 1.263.671 le persone in isolamento domiciliare. I ricoverati in ospedale con sintomi sono 10.246 di cui 471 in Terapia intensiva. I dimessi/guariti sono 13.531.567 con un incremento di 88.637 unità nelle ultime 24 ore.
La regione con il maggior numero di nuovi casi nelle ultime 24 ore è la Lombardia (11.666), poi la Campania (10.099), il Lazio (9.903), il Veneto (9.080) e la Puglia (8441).
