Covid, 85.288 nuovi casi e 180 decessi nelle ultime 24 ore

Redazione Web
Must Read
ROMA (ITALPRESS) -Secondo il bollettino del ministero della Salute, i nuovi positivi sono 85.288 (rispetto ai 28.900 di ieri). I tamponi processati sono 587.015 che portano il tasso di positività al 14,5%. Oggi si registrano 180 decessi (ieri erano 129). I guariti sono 53.349 mentre per gli attualmente positivi si registra un incremento di 32.885 unità per un totale di 1.036.124. Il Lazio è la prima regione per numero di contagi (10.562), seguita da Lombardia (9.540) e Campania (9.179). La Regione Abruzzo riporta che dal totale dei casi positivi sono stati eliminati 3 casi, di cui 2 pazienti duplicati e 1 paziente non COVID-19; inoltre del totale dei decessi comunicati in data odierna, 2 casi sono avvenuti nei giorni scorsi.
(ITALPRESS).

