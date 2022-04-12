fbpx
Covid, 83.643 nuovi casi e 169 decessi nelle ultime 24 ore

ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Secondo i dati del bollettino del ministero della Salute, i nuovi positivi sono 83.643, rispetto ai 28.368 di ieri. Oggi si registrano 169 decessi (ieri erano 115). I tamponi processati sono 563.018 che portano il tasso di positività al 14,85%. I guariti sono 87.904 mentre per gli attualmente positivi si registra un decremento di 4.017 unità per un totale di 1.228.745. Per quanto riguarda i ricoveri nei reparti ordinari sono 10.207 i degenti, mentre in terapia intensiva i pazienti sono 463 con 53 nuovi ingressi. In isolamento domiciliare vi sono 1.218.075 persone. La Lombardia è la prima regione per numero di contagi (11.669), seguita da Campania (9.248) e Lazio (9.056).
(ITALPRESS).

