Covid, 8 regioni passano in zona bianca

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Alla luce dei dati della Cabina di Regia, Emilia Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Liguria, Molise, Puglia, Sicilia, Toscana e Valle D’Aosta passano in area bianca. Lo rende noto il ministero della Salute.
(ITALPRESS).

