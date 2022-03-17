fbpx
COvid, 79.895 nuovi casi e 128 decessi nelle ultime 24 ore

ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Ricrescono i casi Covid in Italia nelle ultime 24 ore, secondo quanto emerge dal bollettino del Ministero della Salute. Per la precisione i nuovi contagiati sono 79.895 in crescita rispetto ai 72.568 di ieri, con 529. 882 tamponi processati producendo un tasso di positività in salita al 15%. Calano i decessi a 128 (-9).
