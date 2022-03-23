fbpx
Covid, 76.260 nuovi casi e 153 decessi nelle ultime 24 ore

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) -Secondo il bollettino del ministero della Salute, i nuovi positivi sono 76.260 (rispetto ai 96.365 di ieri). I tamponi processati sono 513.744 che portano il tasso di positività al 15%. Oggi si registrano 153 decessi (ieri erano 197). I guariti sono 51.922 mentre per gli attualmente positivi si registra un incremento di 26.283 unità per un totale di 1.226.890. Per quanto riguarda i ricoveri nei reparti ordinari, sono 8.939 i degenti mentre in terapia intensiva i pazienti sono 466 con 55 nuovi ingressi. In isolamento domiciliare vi sono 1.217.485 persone. La Lombardia è la prima regione per numero di contagi (9.206), seguita da Lazio (8.340) e Campania (8.093).
(ITALPRESS).

