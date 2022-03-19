fbpx
type here...

Covid, 74.024 nuovi casi e 85 decessi nelle ultime 24 ore

Redazione Web
Must Read
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Sono 74.024 i nuovi casi di Covid-19 in Italia, rispetto ai 76.250 di ieri, a fronte di 478.051 tamponi effettuati che portano il tasso di positività al 15,5%. E’ quanto emerge dai dati del bollettino del ministero della Salute-Istituto Superiore di Sanità. Nelle ultime 24 ore sono stati 85 i decessi (ieri 165), che portano il totale di vittime da inizio pandemia a 157.692. Con quelli di oggi diventano 13.800.179 i casi totali di Covid in Italia. Attualmente i positivi sono 1.147.519 (+27.298), 1.138.729 le persone in isolamento domiciliare. I ricoverati in ospedale con sintomi sono 8.319, di cui 471 in terapia intensiva. I dimessi/guariti sono 12.494.968 con un incremento di 48.385 unità nelle ultime 24 ore.
La regione con il maggior numero di nuovi casi nelle ultime 24 ore è il Lazio (8.986), poi Lombardia (8.052), Campania (7.903), Puglia (7.392) e Veneto (6.831).
(ITALPRESS).

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

In evidenza
APERTURARedazione Web -

Pio Monte, a passi veloci per il sogno PNRR da 66 milioni di euro | #pnrrischia

Ida Trofa | Si comunica l'ammissione alla fase concertativa della proposta progettuale del Vs. Comune, acquisita al protocollo generale...

Menu

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

ISCRIVITI ALLA NOSTRA NEWSLETTER

© Il Dispari Quotidiano | Site made in parola.cloud