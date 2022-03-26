fbpx
Covid, 73.357 nuovi casi e 118 decessi nelle ultime 24 ore

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Sono 73.357 i nuovi casi di Coronavirus in Italia (ieri 75.616) a fronte di 504.185 tamponi effettuati su un totale di 198.639.817 da inizio emergenza. E’ quanto si legge nel bollettino del Ministero della Salute. Nelle ultime 24 ore sono stati 118 i decessi (ieri 146), che portano il totale di vittime da inizio pandemia a 158.700. Con quelli di oggi diventano 14.304.111 i casi totali di Covid in Italia. Attualmente i positivi sono 1.254.383 (+8.102), 1.244.908 le persone in isolamento domiciliare. I ricoverati in ospedale con sintomi sono 9.023 di cui 452 in Terapia intensiva. I dimessi/guariti sono 12.891.028 con un incremento di 66.396 unità nelle ultime 24 ore.
La regione con il maggior numero di nuovi casi nelle ultime 24 ore è la Lombardia (8532), poi Lazio (8445), Campania (8243), Puglia (7909) e Sicilia (7163).
