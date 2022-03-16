fbpx
Covid, 72.568 nuovi casi e 137 decessi

Redazione Web
Must Read
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Calano i nuovi casi Covid in Italia. Secondo il bollettino del ministero della Salute, i nuovi contagiati sono 72.568 (ieri erano stati 85.288), con 490.711 tamponi processati determinando un tasso di positività al 14,7%. Calano i decessi a 137 (ieri erano 180). I guariti sono 55.967 mentre anche oggi si riconferma la crescita degli attualmente positivi, che si incrementano di 18.043 unità raggiungendo un totale di 1.054.167. In discesa i ricoveri. Nei reparti ordinari sono ospitati 8.410 degenti, in calo di 63; nelle terapie intensive sono invece 477 (-25) con 31 ingressi giornalieri. In isolamento domiciliare si trovano 1.045.280. Sul fronte regionale si evidenzia che il Lazio è primo per numero di contagi (8.756), seguito da Lombardia (8.183) e Campania (7.595).
(ITALPRESS).

