Covid, 69.596 nuovi casi e 150 decessi nelle ultime 24 ore

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Secondo il bollettino del ministero della Salute, i nuovi positivi sono 69.596 (rispetto ai 69.278 di ieri). Oggi si registrano 150 decessi (ieri erano 149). I tamponi processati sono 469.803 che portano il tasso di positività al 14,8%. I guariti sono 90.774 mentre per gli attualmente positivi si registra un decremento di 20.801 unità per un totale di 1.253.056. Per quanto riguarda i ricoveri nei reparti ordinari, sono 10.078 i degenti mentre in terapia intensiva i pazienti sono 471 con 65 nuovi ingressi. In isolamento domiciliare vi sono 1.242.507 persone. La Lombardia è la prima regione per numero di contagi (9.368), seguita da Veneto (7.605) e Lazio (7.591).
(ITALPRESS).

APERTURARedazione Web -

Di mese in mese. Ancora 30 giorni di UTC per Mimmo

Baldino candidato a Barano, prorogato a Casamicciola... Ipotesi Sara Castagna per lo scambio baranese. Rumors e indiscrezioni confermati dagli atti del concorso per il dopo Crescenzo Ungaro bandito da Gaudioso. Solo due candidati: Baldino e Cianciarelli

