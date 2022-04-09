fbpx
Covid, 63.992 nuovi casi e 112 decessi in 24 ore

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Sono 63.992 i nuovi casi di Coronavirus in Italia (l’8 aprile 66.535) a fronte di 438.449 tamponi effettuati su un totale di 206.047.664 da inizio emergenza. E’ quanto si legge nel bollettino del Ministero della Salute-Istituto Superiore di Sanità. Nelle ultime 24 ore sono stati 112 i decessi (l’8 aprile 144), che portano il totale di vittime da inizio pandemia a 160.658. Diventano 15.238.128 i casi totali di Covid in Italia. Attualmente i positivi sono 1.237.865 (-11.742), 1.227.380 le persone in isolamento domiciliare. I ricoverati in ospedale con sintomi sono10.023 di cui 462 in Terapia intensiva. I dimessi/guariti sono 13.839.605 con un incremento di 76.051 unità nelle ultime 24 ore.
La regione con il maggior numero di nuovi casi nelle ultime 24 ore è la Lombardia (8540), poi Lazio (7255), Veneto (6820), Campania (6795) e Puglia (5478).
(ITALPRESS).

(Photo credit: agenziafotogramma.it)

