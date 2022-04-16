fbpx
type here...

Covid, 63.815 nuovi casi e 133 decessi in 24 ore

Redazione Web
Must Read
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Sono 63.815 i nuovi casi di Coronavirus in Italia (ieri 61.555) a fronte di 424.482 tamponi effettuati su un totale di 208.836.063 da inizio emergenza. E’ quanto si legge nel bollettino del Ministero della Salute-Istituto Superiore di Sanità di oggi. Nelle ultime 24 ore sono stati 133 i decessi (ieri 133) che portano il totale di vittime da inizio pandemia a 161.602 Con quelli di oggi diventano 15.659.835 i casi totali di Covid in Italia. Attualmente i positivi sono 1.221.338 (+2414), 1.221.049 le persone in isolamento domiciliare. I ricoverati in ospedale con sintomi sono 9.878 di cui 411 in Terapia intensiva. I dimessi/guariti sono 14.276.895 con un incremento di 61.986 unità nelle ultime 24 ore. La regione con il maggior numero di nuovi casi nelle ultime 24 ore è la Lombardia (8.598), poi Campania (6.971), Lazio (6.894) e Veneto (6.354).
(ITALPRESS).

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

In evidenza
APERTURARedazione Web -

Stani Verde: «Il guaio Romis era prevedibile ed è colpa di Del Deo»

Il consigliere di minoranza ricorda i retroscena: «Amministratori e tecnici continuavano a sostenere che tutto andava bene». Nonostante gli esposti nulla è stato fatto per chiarire i dubbi sulla gestione della gara d’appalto

Menu

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

ISCRIVITI ALLA NOSTRA NEWSLETTER

© Il Dispari Quotidiano | Site made in parola.cloud