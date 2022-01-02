fbpx
Covid, 61.046 nuovi casi in Italia e 133 decessi

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Sono 61.046 i nuovi casi di Covid in Italia, secondo i dati del ministero della Salute. Ieri erano stati 141.262. I decessi di oggi sono 133 (il numero totale dall’inizio della pandemia è 137.646).
Sono almeno 6.328.076 le persone che hanno contratto il virus nel nostro Paese fino a questo momento. Gli attuali positivi sono invece 1.070.537.
