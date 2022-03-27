fbpx
Covid, 59.555 nuovi casi e 82 decessi in 24 ore

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Sono 59.555 i nuovi casi di Coronavirus in Italia (73.357 il 26 marzo) a fronte di 384.323 tamponi effettuati su un totale di 199.024140 da inizio emergenza. E’ quanto si legge nel bollettino del Ministero della Salute-Istituto Superiore di Sanità. Nelle ultime 24 ore sono stati 82 i decessi (il 26 marzo 118), che portano il totale di vittime da inizio pandemia a 158.782. Diventano 14.364.723 i casi totali di Covid in Italia. Attualmente i positivi sono 1.262.891 (+8.508), 1.253.246 le persone in isolamento domiciliare. I ricoverati in ospedale con sintomi sono 9.181 di cui 464 in Terapia intensiva. I dimessi/guariti sono 12.943.050 con un incremento di 52.022 unità nelle ultime 24 ore.
La regione con il maggior numero di nuovi casi nelle ultime 24 ore è la Campania (7.471), poi Lazio (7.409), Lombardia (6.783), Puglia (6.145) e Sicilia (4.881).
(ITALPRESS).

