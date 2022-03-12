fbpx
Covid, 53.825 nuovi casi e 133 decessi in 24 ore

ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Sono 53.825 i nuovi casi di Coronavirus in Italia (l’11 marzo 53.127) a fronte di 417.777 tamponi effettuati su un totale di 192.230.588 da inizio emergenza. E’ quanto si legge nel bollettino del Ministero della Salute-Istituto Superiore di Sanità. Nelle ultime 24 ore sono stati 133 i decessi (l’11 marzo 156), che portano il totale di vittime da inizio pandemia a 156.782. Con quelli di oggi diventano 13.323.128 i casi totali di Covid in Italia. Attualmente i positivi sono 985.622 (+9.143), 976.875 le persone in isolamento domiciliare. I ricoverati in ospedale con sintomi sono 8.234 di cui 513 in Terapia intensiva. I dimessi/guariti sono 12.180.724 con un incremento di 45.393 unità nelle ultime 24 ore.
La regione con il maggior numero di nuovi casi nelle ultime 24 ore è il Lazio (6268), poi la Lombardia (5501), la Sicilia (5335), la Campania (5189) e il Veneto (4584).
